Armed bandits invade S/Kaduna community, kill 7, injure 1 in fresh attack

While Nigeria is battling to defend US sanction as a country of particular concern, heavily armed Bandits Friday invaded Damakasuwa community in Chawai Chiefdom, Kauru LGA of Southern part of Kaduna State, leaving seven killed and one other person with serious gunshot injury.

The Daily Monitor reliably gathered that the assailants invaded the community around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, shooting sporadically and forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Local residents said the attack threw the entire community into panic as gunshots echoed for several minutes without any immediate response from security personnel.

The Paramount Chief of Chawai, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad, who confirmed the incident to journalist said five persons were shot dead on the spot, while two others who were critically injured later died.

“The incident has heightened tension in the area, but normalcy has since been restored due to the presence of military personnel in the community.

“We’ve urged our people to remain calm and allow the security agencies to carry out their diligent work to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended,” he said.

“A youth leader in the area, Barnabas Chawai, told Journalist that the gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on villagers who were either retiring to bed or still engaged in evening activities.

“They came when people were going about their normal routines, while some had already gone to bed. Six people were killed on the spot, and one person who sustained a gunshot wound at the throat was rushed to Jos for treatment,” Chawai said.

Community members said the incident has heightened fear across neighbouring settlements in the Chawai axis of Kauru LGA, which has witnessed a series of armed assaults, kidnappings, and killings in recent months.

As of press time, security agencies were yet to issue an official statement on the incident, as usual.

Residents, however, appealed to the Kaduna State Government and security operatives to intensify patrols and surveillance to prevent further attacks.

“Efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, proved abortive as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not returned”, journalist stated.

“Kauru Local Government, located in the Southern part of Kaduna, has remained one of the most volatile areas in the state, with recurring incidents of armed banditry and communal violence claiming dozens of lives in the past few years”, a resident noted.