ARISE news mourns journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu, killed in Abuja robbery

ARISE news channel has announced the death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, one of its rising stars, who was killed during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, and is now under investigation by the Nigeria Police Force.

Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie, was born on December 26, 1995. At just 29, she had distinguished herself as a dynamic news anchor, reporter, and producer with ARISE News.

Renowned for her professionalism and captivating on-screen presence, she was widely regarded as one of the brightest young voices in Nigerian journalism.

A trained lawyer, she brought sharp analytical skills and a strong sense of justice into her reporting.

Colleagues described her as a dedicated professional, a supportive teammate, and a friend whose warmth and energy touched everyone around her.

“Somtochukwu was not only a cherished member of our ARISE family but also a vibrant voice who inspired, informed, and connected with viewers.

“Her voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure in our collective memory,” ARISE news said, citing her passing as a devastating blow.

The station extended condolences to her family and friends, while urging security agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

“We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits,” the statement added.

Her death has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s media industry, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and viewers who praised her fearless storytelling and commitment to truth.

Maduagwu’s legacy will be remembered as one that blended intellect, courage, and humanity. A career cut short, but a voice that will not be forgotten.