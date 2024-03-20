Arik Air receives Best In-flight Service Award 2023

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Arik Air has been honoured with the award of the Best In-flight Service Airline for the Year 2023 by the Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Award.

The promoter of NIGAV Awards, Fortune Idu presented the award plaque at the Arik Air head office, Ikeja, Lagos and was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Captain Roy Ilegbodu.

Idu who apologized for the inability to present the award to Arik Air at the 13th NIGAV Award and Ministerial dinner held in February, commended the airline for its sustainability and positive impact in the aviation sector.

He applauded the airline for being able to deliver excellent service over the years while also commending one of its Cabin Crew members, Tyger Opunabo, for winning the King of the Air contest at the Minister dinner/awards.

In his response, Captain Ilegbodu thanked the organizers of the NIGAV awards for the honour stressing that he has been following the event over the years and was impressed by its quality.

The CEO said the two awards have demonstrated the quality of staff in Arik Air, adding: “We have a great team here and this is a result of our investment in human capital. We will continue to do our best in uplifting the standard of aviation in Nigeria”.