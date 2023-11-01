Arik Air bags NATCA’s meritorious service award

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Arik Air, has baged the meritorious service award as well as the Best Airline of the Year 2023 by the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA) at the latter’s 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Golden Tulip Hotel, PortHarcourt

The award, presented by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency’s (NAMA) Director of Air Traffic Services, Mr. Lawrence Pwajok, was received on behalf of Arik Air by the Head of Corporate Communications, Adebanji Ola

In the citation read before the award presentation, NATCA noted the supportive role Arik Air has been playing in every of the association’s activities and events. The association stated that the airline has been a leading light in the industry.

Speaking on the significance of the award, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu thanked the leadership of NATCA for recognising the humble contributions of the airline to the aviation industry in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the selfless service Air Traffic Controllers are rendering to the industry and the best we can do as an airline is to offer our support at all times. We cherish the award and wish to assure the association that the airline will not relent in its efforts at providing safe, secure and reliable air services to Nigerians”, Captain Ilegbodu stressed.

Arik Air was the only Nigerian airline recognised at the event.

