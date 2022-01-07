Arewa, Ohaneze Youths, CSOs Commend Appointment Of Kenneth As INEC Commissioner

A coalition of civil society organizations including election observer groups, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The groups in a joint statement said Nnamdi brings in years of experience into the election management and will be an added advantage to the country’s quest to strengthen its democratic process.

The groups said the choice of Nnamdi is an indication that the President is serious and committed to Nigerians with proven track records to improve the elections.

The statement also cautioned against attempts by some individuals to bring in what they described as “ethnic politics” into the nomination process, warning that INEC is not a place for ethnic “warlords”.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council in its reaction said the South East zone is pleased with the nomination urging the president to continue to seek out individuals with the right skill sets to man sensitive government positions.

The Council argued that Ukeagu has the competence to represent the zone, warning those fanning embers of ethnic divide to desist from doing so in the interest of Ndigbo.

“We are one. Any time one of our sons is elevated, we are happy. Especially when such person is qualified as in the case of Kenneth. We commend President Buhari for this appointment.”

Arewa Youth Consultative Movement also said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that he has no hidden agenda whatsoever, saying the president has been transparent with appointment of INEC Commissioners.

It said it is impressed with the resumé of Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi, which is an indication that the President recognised that the electoral body is not a place for mediocres.

In her remarks, CTA executive director, Faith Nwadishi said it is important to bring in an insider with proven track records

She said, “while we still expect the President to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill, his appointment of Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi is a welcome development because he has decades of experience, he is competent and knows what it takes to deliver credible polls”. She cautioned that INEC is not a place to play ethnic politics.

Also, Ezenwa Nwagwu of the Partners for Electoral rReforms clarified claims by a group that commissioners should be appointed on sub-zone level,saying that such claims showed the lack of understanding of the electoral process by the individuals making such claims.

He said, nominations for INEC Commissioner are done on geopolitical zonal basis and there is no sub-divisions known in the political administration of Nigeria.

