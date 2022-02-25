Arewa Group warns APC Against Zoning 2023 Presidency To South

A Pro-Northern group, Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance, has warned the All Progressives Congress, APC against zoning the 2023 presidency to the South.

There has been reports in some section of the media that the APC has zoned the presidency to the south.

But Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance at a press conference on Friday, in Abuja, said the news must have been orchestrated by “enemies” of the party, adding that if the party commit “the blunder” of zoning the presidency to the south, it will lose the 2023 general elections “so blatantly”.

The Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance through its President, Alhaji Umar Gwandu said it doesn’t believe in rotation of power, stressing that “Nigeria went wrong when we focused on distribution rather than production. Our love for distribution has gone as far as saying that in a local government, Chairmanship should rotate; that is very absurd, and even stupid for anyone to conceive such thought.”

The group while describing the alleged zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South as a “gang-up against the North”, said zoning should have no place in polity as it breeds mediocrity.

It warned the APC to refrain from nursing such “ridiculous thoughts” among it’s members and move away from “this fixation about distribution to selecting or picking the best person to get the job done.”

The group said it was the turn of other regions of the North to be zoned for presidency, adding that “there are other geo-political Northern zones like the North Central, which we expect to be next in line for zoning of presidency.”

The Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance gave the All Progressives Congress, APC seven days ultimatum to clear up the air on the “so called” zoning of presidency to the south.

“The Arewa citizens action for good governance is giving APC a stern warning, asking that the battle line does not get drawn! We are giving APC an ultimatum of seven days to clear up the air on the so called zoning of presidency to the south. We are giving them seven days, and nothing more, we hope that the air gets cleared before time runs out and that our demands are met because we all want a peaceful, and will not want to be pushed to the wall,” the group warned.

