Arewa Group Blasts Critics of NEDC boss, Alkali, Passes Vote Of Confidence

A northern group, the North East Progressives Alliance, NEPA, Saturday, blasted critics of the Managing Director Chief Executive Officer, North East Development Commission, NEDC, Mohamed Alkali, over unfounded claims alleging corrupt practices at the Commission.

The group in a press conference held in Maiduguri was led by its National Coordinator, Ishaya Bamanga, said those who have ran to the media to cheaply blackmail Alkali are used by mischief makers and those who are not in the interest of the North East Region’s development and peace.

Bamanga in his address pointed out that under the Alkali-led NEDC, NEDC has played a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by the region and improving the living standard of the region a many lives have been touched positively, and he has passionately committed himself to ensure the region bounces back to the path of growth, development and lasting peace.

He said; ‘We want to welcome us all to the august gathering. The primary purpose of this gathering is to speak truth to power. The North East Progressives Alliance (NEPA) has gathered in Maiduguri today to express our unwavering support for the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) amidst recent criticism. We are here to advocate for the recognition of the remarkable achievements made by the Managing Director in the North Eastern region of Nigeria.

Under the competent leadership of the Managing Director, the NEDC has played a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by the region and improving the lives of its residents.

‘’We stand united in firm support of the Managing Director and firmly reject the unjust criticism aimed at tarnishing his reputation. It is crucial for the public to acknowledge the substantial achievements made by the NEDC under his guidance. The Managing Director’s commitment and dedication to the region have been instrumental in driving progress and transformation.

‘’NEPA highlights the following achievements accomplished by the Managing Director within the North East region: Infrastructure Development: The NEDC, under the leadership of the Managing Director, has made significant strides in infrastructure development. Roads, bridges, and other crucial infrastructure projects have been undertaken, enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth in the region.

‘‘Humanitarian Aid and Relief Efforts: In response to the massive displacement caused by the conflict in the North East, the NEDC, guided by the Managing Director, has successfully provided humanitarian aid and relief efforts. This includes food distribution, healthcare support, and the provision of shelter to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

‘’Education Support: Recognizing the importance of education, the NEDC, with the guidance of the Managing Director, has implemented various initiatives to support the education sector in the North East. This includes the rehabilitation of schools, provision of learning materials, and scholarships for disadvantaged students.

‘’Job Creation and Economic Empowerment: The NEDC, working closely with the Managing Director, has actively sought to stimulate economic growth and empower the people of the North East. This has been accomplished through vocational training programs, entrepreneurship development, and the facilitation of access to microcredit schemes.

‘’Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: The Managing Director, through the NEDC, has played a crucial role in fostering peace and reconciliation within the North East. This includes engaging with local communities, religious leaders, and stakeholders to promote dialogue and healing.’’

Meanwhile, the group called on the people in the region not to believe tissue of lies by those who want them to remain impoverished and ravaged.

‘’As the North East Progressives Alliance (NEPA), we emphasize the importance of recognizing and acknowledging the achievements made by the Managing Director in the North Eastern region of Nigeria. We urge the public to focus on the positive impact brought about by the NEDC under his leadership rather than succumbing to baseless criticisms.

‘’In conclusion, NEPA stands firmly in support of the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission. We call upon the public and concerned individuals to recognize his outstanding achievements and contributions in driving progress and development in the North East. Let us unite in our efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous region for the benefit of all.’’