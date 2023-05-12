Aregbesola decorates six NCoS, two NIS officers

By Ukpono Ukpong

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday charged the newly promoted officers in both Nigeria Correctional Service and Nigeria Immigration Service to live above board through in the discharge of theirs new responsibilities.

The Minister gave the charges in his office while decorating six Nigeria Correctional Officers with their new rank to Deputy Controller General and two Nigeria Immigration Officer to Deputy Controller General.

He emphasized the need for the newly promoted officers to live above board through conscious display of professionalism, integrity, dedication, and hard work for the betterment of the country.

The Minister reiterated that the reforms being embarked on in the Ministry are meant to achieve the mandates and positively impact Nigerian citizens.

Aregbesola stated, “I have no doubt that your newly promoted DCGs would step up your groove and deliver resounding successes in this regard.

He reminded the promoted officers that their new appointments are coming at a transitional period when great reforms are taking place in both Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

Aregbesola therefore reminded the elevated officers that they must work with consciousness of a servant serving the citizens of Nigeria.

The Minister, however, gave special charges to the NIS to stamp out all forms of corrupt practices in passport administration and make the obtainment of passport by Nigerians a seamless exercise.

However, the Permanent Secretary Dr. Shuaib Belgore lauded the leadership qualities of the Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, for his untiring energy and passion for chatting a new path to improve on the mandates of the ministry.

