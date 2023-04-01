Aregbesola commends Federal Fire Service for expanding fire, disaster management

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola yesterday commended the Federal Fire Service for expanding the scope of fire and disaster management across the country.

Aregbesola made the commendation during the first 2022 performance Review Meeting of the Ministry and its Services /Board held in Abuja.

He said that giant strides have been achieved in all aspects of the Ministry and the Services including reforms in passport administration and border management, expanding the scope of fire and disaster management across the country, expanding the scope and capability in combating crimes and providing security and revolutionising correctional services.

Aregbesola also charged top Management staff of the Ministry and its specialised Agencies to inculcate the spirit of regimentation, in service, with a view to discharging their duties with all seriousness for the Ministry’s uptimal efficiency and effective service delivery.

“We instituted this meeting, to set agenda for performance and to evaluate our activities. In the course of the meetings, we also review previous meetings and the issues discussed, to ensure that we are indeed making progress. I am glad to note that these meetings have been helpful in keeping us on the path of rectitude.”

The Minister was proud that the science-based quarterly review has contributed in no small measure to the success of the Ministry under his watch.

“In addition, the Ministry and its Services/Board operational activities were measured by the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) which entails baseline, target, status update with weight and scoring both self-score/evaluator score to which the performance of each Service is rated.” Aregbesola reiterated.

The Minister took time to list the nine- point priority areas of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration namely: Stabilizing the macro-economy, increase agricultural productivity and food security, ensure energy sufficiency, improve transportation and other infrastructure, drive industrialization, improved health, energy sufficiency, education and productivity of Nigeria; to enhance social inclusion by scaling up social investment, fight corruption, improve governance and provide security for all citizens. The Minister was happy that the Ministry has aquited itself creditably.

Aregbesola stated further that the Regular Quarterly Performance Review meeting has enabled the Ministry and its Services/Board to stay focused on achieving their mandate towards realising the objectives of the nine aformentioned priority areas of this administration.

The Minister also mentioned areas that require greater attention.

“There are still large grounds to be covered. Insecurity is still a challenge in many parts of the country, indeed, virtually in every part. I still personally get complaints from those who have been short-served on passport application. Same way I get inundated with calls and complaints when there is a fire incident or natural disaster in which we couldn’t be of much or any assistance. Issues relating to untoward activities in our custodial centres suggesting collusion between officials and inmates pop up now and then in the news” Aregbesola emphasized.

Ealier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, expressed happiness with progress made through introduction of the routine Performance Review Meeting; which has no doubt provided a veritable platform of engagement between the Ministry and it’s services.