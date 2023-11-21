ARCON goes after D’General Bitters

By Godwin Anyebe

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the government’s regulator for advertising/marketing in all its forms has flagged down D’General’s promotional marketing skits (video) and outdoor hoardings spotting music star and Brand Influencer, Davido in army General Uniform.

The ARCON in its recent review has just like the Army, outlawed the the use of the army or any government paramilitary uniform in advertisements without the approval of the concerned institution.

In a statement issued by ARCON to the media, the regulator stated, “The attention of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has been drawn to the advertisement of D’General Bitters using a celebrity [DAVIDO) who wore the uniform of a military general being exposed on the OOH media.

“Upon application seeking approval to advertise, ARCON’s Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) requested the advertising agency to seek for, and obtain approval of the Nigerian military authority to use its military outfit for the purpose of advertisement. Neither the authorization of the Nigerian military for the use of its uniform, nor the approval of the ASP was obtained before the said D’General Bitters advertisement was exposed”.

According to Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, FCA, fnimn, rpa, Director-General of ARCON, “it is illegal to use the uniforms of military personnel, Nigerian police, NYSC, or that of any other paramilitary agency for an advertisement without formal approval from the concerned authority”. Hence, the Davido promotional skits and billboards are illegal.

ARCON will prosecute any person or body corporate who sponsors, causes to be exposed, or exposes unapproved advertisements on any medium without approval in line with the Nigerian Code of Advertising.

ARCON will continue to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to stem this tide and ensure sanity in the Nigeria Advertising Industry.