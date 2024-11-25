ARCON DG, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, to Speak at Bodex Social Media Hangout 5.0

The Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, has been confirmed as a distinguished speaker at the 5th edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH), scheduled to hold under the theme “SOCIAL MEDIA: THE INFLUENCE, POWER AND IMPACT.”

Dr. Fadolapo will deliver a keynote address on the “Digital Media Regulatory Framework,” providing insights into the evolving landscape of digital media regulation in Nigeria.

His participation is expected to add significant value to the conversation, especially on the critical role of regulation in promoting responsible digital advertising and protecting consumer interests in the digital age.

As the head of ARCON, Dr. Fadolapo brings extensive expertise in fostering responsible advertising practices, making him a key voice at the event. His speech aims to ignite meaningful discussions among attendees, including industry leaders, influencers, content creators, and social media enthusiasts.

BSMH 5.0 promises more than just intellectual discourse, with a lineup of activities including award presentations, live music, dance performances, games, giveaways, and a variety of culinary offerings from Bodex Foods and other vendors. This year’s event also features exciting raffles with attractive prizes.

The Bodex Social Media Hangout 5.0 is free and open to all, with no prior registration required. It provides an opportunity to gain valuable insights into digital media regulation, engage with thought leaders, and celebrate the power and impact of social media in today’s world.

Mark your calendars!

Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Time: (Specific time to be announced)

Location: Landmark Event Center, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

