ARCON constitutes advertising offences tribunal

By Godwin Anyebe

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has announced the constitution of the much-awaited Advertising Offences Tribunal by the federal government to aid the enforcement of the new advertising law in a move to ensure high ethical standards and professionalism in advertising industry.

In statement released by the advertising regulatory agency, the Tribunal will be chaired by Honourable Justice Cecilia M.A. Olatoregun, with Messrs. Charles Odenigbo, Moroof Aileru Esq, and Idorenyen Enang, as well as Mrs. Julia Oku Jacks, as members.

The ARCON statement reads: “the Federal Government has constituted the Advertising Offences Tribunal and appointed a chairman and four other members to adjudicate over offences created under Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No.23 of 2022, Code of Advertising Practice, Standard of Practice, Proclamation, and other relevant enactments made pursuant to the Act.”

According to the statement, the Tribunal is an independent specialized judicial body established to ensure equity, openness, fairness and impartiality in all disputes and offences committed or allegedly committed under the Act, adding that the Tribunal will advocate speedy hearing and timely resolution of all matters before it.

Justice Cecilia M. A. Olatoregun (rtd) whose appointment comes in line with section 38 of the Act, served meritoriously as a Judge of the Federal High Court from July 2000 to November 2019.

Prior to her appointment to the bench, she was the Chief Registrar and Admiralty Marshal of the Federal High Court from November 1998 to July 2000. As an administrative Judge, she oversaw 11 Judges in the Lagos Division and presided over 4 divisions of the Federal High Court.

Mr. Charles Odenigbo, a Registered Advertising Practitioner, and former Executive Secretary of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), an advertising, entertainment, and media law expert with almost three decades of experience in law practice.

READ ALSO: Ogun NNPP guber candidate bemoans Nigeria’s state of

He is the director general of Centre for Media Law and Development; and was recently appointed as the Alternate Chairman of the Media and Creative Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

On his part, Moroof Aileru, a legal practitioner with over twenty (20) years post-call experience in litigation, is vastly experienced in arbitration, corporate law practice and litigation. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Mrs. Julia Oku Jacks, one of the founding partners of SO&U Saatchi & Saatchi and a Fellow of ARCON, is a very distinguished and respected Amazon in the Nigerian Advertising industry. She has over three decades work experience in academics, advertising and marketing communications. She has chaired several industry creative awards and has facilitated several training courses within and outside the industry.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimes.com