Archbishop Onuoha: Christ’s Resurrection Signals Hope for Nigeria

In a stirring Easter message, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. David O. C. Onuoha, President of the Christian Council of Nigeria, Archbishop of Owerri Province, and Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese (Anglican Communion), has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast, assuring that the resurrection of Jesus Christ signifies triumph over all adversity.

“Alleluia, Christ is risen! He is risen indeed, Alleluia!” the Archbishop began, rejoicing with Christians across the country for the grace to witness another Easter season — a time he described as symbolic of victory, transformation, and divine purpose.

“Easter will always remain a season of joy, hope, and rejoicing because it marks the triumph of light over darkness, truth over falsehood, joy over pain, hope over despair, and life over death,” Archbishop Onuoha declared.

Reflecting on the trials and pains in the nation, he acknowledged the hardships many Nigerians are enduring — from poverty and fear to injustice and division — but emphasized that these struggles are part of a divine process leading to national rebirth.

“We must not allow hope and faith to forsake us or courage fail us,” he urged. “Let us see all that is happening to and around us now as part of the process for a new Nigeria that will usher in peace, prosperity, and love, which will surely birth at God’s own time.”

He encouraged citizens to remain firm in their belief that God’s plan cannot be thwarted by any force, no matter how powerful or privileged. Archbishop Onuoha also made a heartfelt appeal to those perpetuating violence and injustice, urging them to turn from their ways and embrace the redemptive message of the cross.

“To all merchants of death, pain and evil, promoters of injustice, and agents of division — lay your deeds at the foot of the cross and become part of God’s plan to restore life and hope in the land,” he pleaded.

As Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus, the Archbishop reminded them that just as the darkness of Good Friday gave way to Easter morning’s joy, so too shall Nigeria’s current struggles end in praise.

He concluded with a prayer for the nation: “May the blessings of this season be upon us all now and always. Amen.”