Apple sets to launch electric car

By Temitope Adebayo

One of the most anticipated cars from tech giants Apple is coming soon and according to recent reports, the year 2026 is when the EV is speculated to launch and it will come with a decent price tag too.

This is two years away from the original 2024 timeline. Apple has reportedly also nixed full autonomy (Level 5) because it “isn’t feasible with current technology.”

According to sources, the vehicle would have an advanced driver assistance system capable of piloting the model on the highway. Lidar and radar sensors would monitor the road. A processor codenamed Denali would control the various systems, and it’s reportedly as powerful as four of the company’s highest-end chips. During non-piloted motoring, the driver would control it with a conventional steering wheel and pedals.

Apple remains quiet on plans related to the car project, often referred to as Project Titan. The company has filed multiple patents in recent years related to cars and driving and hired multiple auto industry veterans.

The company has held discussions with a number of suppliers about obtaining an electric-vehicle platform, known in the industry as a “skateboard,” but it’s still seeking a partner. Apple earlier talked to several companies about licensing their platforms, but the only serious negotiations occurred with Volkswagen AG several years ago. EV platforms include the underlying base of the car, the wheel system, and battery.

It is understood that Apple’s car team is made up of around 1,000 employees and is costing the company $1 billion a year. Significant testing of the car is being conducted at a former Chrysler track near Phoenix that a business representing Apple purchased for $125 million in 2021.

Current plans call for the vehicle to cost less than $100,000, making it a direct rival to the Tesla Model S and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

