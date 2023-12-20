Appeal Court Verdict: Adamawa citizens hold reception for Gov Fintiri

By Tom Garba

Sons and daughters of Adamawa State are celebrating the victory of the state governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Fintiri at the Appeal Court on Monday.

He was heralded back into the state from Abuja yesterday at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola.

The governor who addressed journalists and several hundreds of people who welcomed him said his commitment to meeting up with the yearnings and aspirations of Adamawa people is non – negotiable.

He described the verdict of the Appeal Court as a victory for Adamawa people who overwhelmingly voted him into power for second tenure in the March 2023 governorship election.

Governor Fintiri said the state government will continue to work in line with expectations of the people through people -oriented projects and policies across the state.

He pledged to continue to carry everybody in the state along irrespective of political differences to better Adamawa so that the yet unborn generation will be proud of.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday affirmed the Governor Fintiri’s election after dismissing the appeal of Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit.

In the judgment prepared by Justice Tunde Awotoye and read by Justice Ebiowei Tobi, the appellate court also awarded the cost of N500,000 in favour of Fintiri and the PDP against Binani.

The court frowned at the premature announcement of the election outcome by the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Ari, adding that Binani’s appeal was plagued by several demons.

The court stressed in strong terms that the action of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in announcing Binani as the winner was illegal and an action outside of that prescribed by law as only the Returning Officer has such power.

This judgment affirmed the decision of the Adamawa State Governorship Election Petition. Tribunal on October 28 which dismissed the petition of Binani for failing to prove her allegations of over-voting by not tendering documents to prove her case faulting the outcome of the election.

The governor ordered for free access to the government house for people have a handshake with him in a galore of celebration.