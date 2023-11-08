Appeal Court affirms election of Rep Ibori-Suenu

By Tom Okpe

The Appeal court, sitting in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, affirmed the election of Rep Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Delta State as the winner of the February 25, 2023, National Assembly election in the country.

Rep Erhiatake, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, floored Ben Rolands Igbakpa, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP); Halims Ahoda of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and Ogboru Michael Etabunor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) in the election.

In their judgement, the Appellate Court, led by Justices Festus Ogbuinaya, Senchi, and Waziri said the appeal of the PDP candidate was meritorious and allowed the same, thereby setting aside, ruling of the lower court.

Reacting to the judgement at the National Assembly on Tuesday, the lawmaker

described ruling of the Court of Appeal as a victory to God and her constituents.

She lauded the decision of the Court saying, “democracy has come to stay.”

Recall that Rep Erhiatake had urged her supporters to be law-abiding as she sought redress in court.

Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of a former Governor of Delta State and National Leader of the PDP in the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

