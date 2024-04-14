Apostle Arome Osayi’s hospital project set for completion

Apostle Arome Osayi, the esteemed founder of the Remnant Christian Network, Global, recently announced the completion of a hospital project. The hospital, which is currently undergoing equipment installation, is a testament to their commitment to providing quality healthcare services.

Apostle Arome Osayi expressed his delight, noting that they have obtained all the necessary approvals and are in the process of finalising quotations from reputable companies in the industry.

The hospital project, which has incurred a total expenditure of N213m, stands as a significant achievement for the Remnant Christian Network. Apostle Arome Osayi emphasised that the completion of this project has not only provided a state-of-the-art healthcare facility but has also contributed positively to employment opportunities within the church community.

The members of the church are being offered positions as doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and medical physicists, fostering economic growth and delivering individuals from the grip of unemployment.

In his announcement, Apostle Arome Osayi revealed the hospital’s forthcoming inauguration, scheduled to coincide with the November crusade. The hospital aims to offer comprehensive medical services to the community, with plans to incorporate essential diagnostic equipment such as an MRI machine, CT Scan, and an X-ray.

Furthermore, the commitment to fostering expertise in medical physics is evident through the support provided to two individuals currently pursuing their PhD in the field, with plans for future opportunities abroad.

The completion of this remarkable hospital project by the Remnant Christian Network, under the visionary leadership of Apostle Arome Osayi, signifies a significant milestone in their mission to serve the community. The hospital’s dedication to acquiring advanced medical technologies ensures that patients will receive comprehensive diagnostic services, further enhancing the healthcare landscape in Nigeria.