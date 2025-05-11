APGA Guber aspirant declares self ‘Anointed David’ to become next Anambra governor

By Our Reporter

As the Anambra State Governorship election draws near, a Labour Party guber aspirant, Hon Barrister Jude Umennajiego, has declared that he is the chosen David who will eventually be elected the Governor of Anambra State on November 8,2025.

Speaking at Onitsha in a chat with newsmen, The lawmaker currently representing Onitsha South II Constituency in the floor of the Anambra State House of Assembly said that despite the inhouse crisis within the Labor party he was convinced that he will eventually partake in the gubernatorial election and win by God’s help.

“What God cannot do does not exist. Have this at the back of your mind. I want to make an allegory from the bible on the choice of kings in Israel. When Prophet Samuel was made to go to anoint one of the children of Jesse, when he got there, Jesse brought 7 out of the 8 sons who were military officers with the notion of persons qualified. But God told Samuel there was still another one.

“They waited until they brought him inside from where he was rearing his father’s sheep and anointed David the next king of Israel.

“My desire is to do what is right and to serve the people of Anambra State. My motivation is to improve on what the previous leaders has done and do better.

On the crisis rocking the Labour party, Umennajiego said” I know that ultimately the inhouse crisis within the Labour party will be resolved. We are one big family. You know what is happening is that everybody wants his own interest to be protected,”.