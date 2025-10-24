APGA declares total support for APC in Zamfara

Members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and supporters of Hon. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi in Zamfara State have declared their allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to submit their political structures to the ruling party.

This was disclosed in a statement by APC Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau, following a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

The statement revealed that the former APGA members reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC under the leadership of Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle; Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar; and State Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani.

The declaration took place during a solidarity visit to Dr. Matawalle in Abuja, led by former APGA State Chairman, Alhaji Bature Mohammed Bungudu, and Alhaji Bello Maijamaa Tsafe.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Alhaji Bello Maijamaa said they decided to join the APC to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “We have resolved to continue to give our support to the APC despite our former leader’s detrimental and callous utterances against the party and its leaders. We are now out to tame such actions and contribute meaningfully to the success of the party come 2027.”

Maijamaa added that the APGA bloc would work to ensure “unity, peace, and progress” within the APC and “is battle ready to fight anyone who tries to bring problems to the party.”

He commended the “patience and doggedness” of APC leaders in Zamfara, noting that their maturity had helped maintain peace and progress.

In their remarks, Alhaji Bature Mohammed Bungudu, Alhaji Sanusi Sabo, and Alhaji Babangida Magaji reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC, describing it as unwavering despite “paid or sponsored media campaigns” against the party by their former leader.

They said, “The two years we spent in APC were better than all the years we stayed building APGA in Zamfara State because our members were given over 100 political appointments. We have benefited in one way or another and will not betray the hands that fed us.”

Responding, Dr. Matawalle commended the group’s loyalty and assured them of continued support from the APC. He urged them to remain law-abiding and mobilise more people to join the party.

He said their decision “will bring sanity, unity, and progress among party members and supporters in the state,” and encouraged them to spread the APC’s “accommodative nature and welfare packages.”

The meeting was attended by several top APC figures, including former Deputy Governor Senator Hassan Nasiha, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, and other party leaders.