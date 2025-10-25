APGA declares total support for APC in Zamfara 

The entire members of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA and Supporters of Hon. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi have declared true allegiance, submitting their structures to All Progressive Congress APC in Zamfara state.

This was disclosed in a statement by Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau the APC publicity secretary while addressing journalists on the recent development today at APC Headquarters, Bye-pass Road in Gusau the state capital.

The statement also revealed that the defected APGA members reiterated their continued loyalty to the APC under the leadership of Minister Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar with Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani as the state chairman of the party

The APGA block made this declaration when they paid a solidarity visit to the APC leader and Minister of State for Defence Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle in Abuja under the leadership of former Zamfara State APGA Chairman Alhaji Bature Mohammed Bungudu and Alhaji Bello Maijamaa Tsafe.

They declared their unflinching support to Sen. Abdulaziz Yari and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle saying APC under their watch is recording success in Zamfara despite being the opposition party in the state.

Earlier while speaking on behalf of all the 14 local government APGA block, Alhaji Bello Usman Maijamaa said, they have resolved to continue to give their support to APC despite their former leader’s detrimental and callous utterances against the party and its leaders at different foras which they considered as direct attack to the success of the party saying they are now out to tame the ugly treatment of the party and contribute meaningfully to the success of the party come 2027.

Bello Maijamaa further said that the APGA block in Zamfara will ensure total unity, peace, and progress of APC in Zamfara and is battle ready to fight anyone who tries to bring problem to the party directly or indirectly.

He commended the patience and the doggedness of APC leaders in Zamfara for ignoring all the abuses from their former leader which is a clear testimony that they are matured enough to handle matters of significant progress and development.

In their separate speeches, Alhaji Bature Mohammed Bungudu, Alhaji Sanusi Sabo and Alhaji Babangida Magaji said their loyalty to the APC have consistently remained intact and all the paid or sponsored media campaigns against the party by their former leader will never be a threat as they will be working to bring sanity among the members of the party in the state.

They assured that no amount of intimidation or harassment will stop them from selling the APC and its manifestos to the people of the state in order to attract more supporters.

They explained that the two years they spent in APC were better than all the years they stayed in building APGA in Zamfara State because their members were given over 100 political appointments and a lot of them have benefited in one way or the other as such, they will not be party in betraying the fingers that feed them.

Responding, the Minister of State for Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle commended their loyalty to the APC and assured them that the party will continue to consider and support them .

He urged them to remain law abiding citizens and contribute to the success of the party come 2027 in the state.

The Minister said their wise decision to the party will bring sanity, unity, and progress among the party members and supporters in the state.

He called on them to continue to mobilise people of the state to the good tidings of the APC especially its accomodative nature and welfare packages to its members at all levels.

The solidarity visit was attended by former Deputy governor Senator, Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, State APC Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, immediate past APC Chairman Hon. Lawal M. Gabdon Kaura, Former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, MD NIAC Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani, Hon. Abba Ahmad Sani Member representing Bakura/Maradun federal Constituency, former Commissioner of Justice, Barr Aminu Junaidu, former Commissioner of works Ho. Ahmad Sharu Anka, Alhaji Shaayau Yusuf Talata-Mafara, Special Adviser Political Matters to the Minister Hon. Ibrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan Goga, Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Welfare Secretary, Hon. Bashir Idris Ataka, APC Youth Leader, Hon. Musa Idris Ardo and Assistant Welfare Secretary Alhaji Shehu J Muhammad.

Others included Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu member representing Kaura Namoda South,Former Gusau Local government sole administrator, Hon. Sanusi Mohammed Sarki, former Special Adviser ZUREP Hon. Anas Abdullahi Kaura, former Special Adviser Protocol Matters, Hon. Aliyu S/Pawa, former Director General Protocol, Aliyu Sani Bk and Lawal Umar Maradun among others..