APC’s PCC calls for Atiku’s arrest, prosecution, disqualification from presidential race

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), on Monday, called for immediate arrest, prosecution and disqualification of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party from the race.

Presidential election holds next month February 25, even as APC alleged that Atiku breached public official Code of Conduct by operating Special Purpose Vehicle while serving in the office as Vice President of Nigeria in 1999 to 2007.

Director of strategic Communication of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo ,SAN, on Monday issued the Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission ,ICPC, and the Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau a 72 hours ultimatum to arrest/invite, investigate one Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for: “Offences against the Code of Conduct for public officers, Offence of money laundering, Offence of criminal breach of trust and Criminal misappropriation, and Offence of conspiracy.”

According to APC’s PCC, an online outfit, InsightMedia let the cart out of the bag when it reported that a former aide of Atiku, one Michael Achimugu had revealed that Atiku syphoned several billions of Naira while in office as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Keyamo emphasized during a joint press conference of three directorates of APC PCC on Monday that the allegations against Atiku are too weighty to be ignored by Nigerians.

“The documentary and audio evidence released by the whistleblower are damning and are breach of Code of conduct and declaration of assets by public officials”

In a video recording played during the conference, Atiku could be heard speaking on corrupt deals he did while in office by using some companies and several individuals as conduit pipes.

Keyamo alleged that the Presidential candidate of the PDP by those acts is guilty of abuse of power, money laundering, reach of trust and conspiracy.

“The issues of the marine port account is not new to Nigerians in the voice note of Atiku Abubakar can be heard in the issue of that account was probably investigated by the EFCC yet he was smart enough to escape.

“However we know that in 2006 and the heart of public quarrel between Obasanjo and Atiku was about sharing of money the same PDP officially asked Atiku to return N100bn that they took from that account”.

Keyamo said Atiku has committed offences against the code of conduct of public offices.

“Check section 5, 10, 13 and code of conduct rule and tribunal act which state as follows: Article 5 says “the public officer shall not put himself in the position where his personal interest conflicts with his duties and responsibilities.10 says a public officer shall not act false and 13 says a public officer shall not do or direct to be done in abuse of his office, any act prejudicial to the right of any other person knowing that such act is unlawful or contrary to any government policy.

“Section 17 a public officer who does any act prohibited by this act through a nominee, trustee or other agent shall deemed deep so factor to have committed a bridge of this act

“Section 13 of the money laundering as: Any person in and outside who directly or indirectly conceals or disguises the origin, or convert or transfer remove of transitions or acquires, retain or control of any properties intentionally, willingly.”

Keyamo said that besides his letter to the security agencies, he will also be approaching court to determine whether Atiku has a case to answer and why he should be disqualified from the presidential race.

