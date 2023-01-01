APC’s Oshati holds party rally, says Ireakari, Ondo known for cooperation, love

…rallies support for Adelegbe’s House of Reps ambition

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ose Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. (Chief) Olatunji Oshati (Maxima), has stormed Imeri to attend the ward meeting and mini rally organised by for the ruling party by the ward.

People of the ward whose received Maxima in excitement, praising the Balogun of Idoaniland.

The APC candidate and his entourage were welcomed by a crowd of residents with dancing and singing.

The mini rally, which was later turned to a carnival, witnessed the people turning out in large number singing, dancing and chanting the name of the APC candidate.

Some of the faithful were seen carrying the posters of the candidate. The people went round all the quarters in the town for the mini rally.

At the ward meeting, the candidate, Oshati, expressed joy and reminded the people about the love and cooperation that Ireakari people were known for.

“For the politics that we are doing today, there are some people that inspired us. One of them is Baba Olajumoke. If Baba wants to do something, he would not limit it to Imeri alone.

“He would do it in all the towns in Ireakari, inspite that he lives at Imeri. Our concern is that good things should continue happening in Ireakari.

“The reason I said I am a son of the soil is that we have some of us that were trained in Ireakari. Those that know us will know that we went to Ireakari Grammar School in Idoani.

“In those days, Adeyanju, Adedewe, Ogidan Olopa, Festus Oye and Fredrick Oye were there; we all grew up. So, we know the meaning of Ireakari.

In Ireakari, we do have one voice and speak in unison. Let us come together and allow the love and cooperation that we are known for be showcased.

“I am going there to bring development to our constituency. I am going there to give you the maximum representation that we are yearning for. Let us do this for our development,” Oshati said.

Maxima told them that Otunba Timehin Adelegbe remained the best choice as member House of Representatives, ”having been tested and trusted.”

Addressing the party faithful, the Ward Chairman, Balogun Richard, noted that Oshati, Adelegbe, Pastor Ipinsagba possessed the pedigree “to represent us at the hallowed chambers.”

In attendance were the Imeri Ward 9 Chairman, Balogun Richard; the Ward Councillor, Hon. Esho Godwin; Chief Akoropasha Ogbemeya, Engr. Adewumi, Hon. Akinyemi, Hon. Ajongbola, Pa. Akeredolu; APC chairman, Ward 3, Prophet Isaac Akingbade; and a host of other party chieftains and members across the ward.

