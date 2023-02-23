APC’s Muslim – Muslim ticket is a good experiment for Nigerian politics -Sen Bent

….Adamawa Women, Youth assures Grace bloc vote for Tinubu

By Tom Garba

Few days to the Presidential election, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senior party woman and the party’s critical stakeholder in Adamawa State, Senator Grace Bent said the Muslim Muslim Presidential ticket of the party is a good experiment that one day in Nigeria politics of religion will die.

Bent said this Wednesday while addressing hundreds of grassroots mobilizers for APC across the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa and called on them to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential flag bearer.

The gathering was mostly women and Youth who were hosted at Galaxy Hotel in Demsa Local Government area of Numan Federation and was enjoined by Grace to shun blackmailers who are using religion for their selfish reasons.

The Adamawa Southern Senatorial district s a Christian dominated district

Bent said the zone should not be caged or be made bond men and women over the Muslim-Muslim ticket but rather look at it as another hope for the country to one day have a Christian-Christian ticket also.

Bent who represented the Adamawa Southern Zone in 2007 to 2011 called the attention of the people to know that APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu is the only option of true leadership for the people of Nigeria.

She said her good works while at the national assembly gave her the “Goggo” name of a Mother for all.

According to her since they all believe in her style of leadership, they should be rest assured that she takes them to where the dividends of democracy can be realized. And Tinubu has all the dividends as such they should follow her to Nigerian’s great destiny

She charged them to ignore all rumbles of religious propaganda against Tinubu and vote for him because of his carved niche of political proven track record.

Senator Bent came down to her people with the belief that all Politics is local to strengthen her foundational base of no fault for Tinubu to get votes from her immediate constituency.

“I bring you the man of the moment, a builder of men and nation. Tinubu is a house-hold name in Nigerian politics. We don’t have an option outside him, is the only joker for Saturday’s election.” Grace said

She also told the people that Tinubu is hale and hearty, her interaction with him showed his mental alertness and physical fitness is in tact. He can even engage one for hours without being tired and therefore asked them to disregard propaganda on his health status.

“Never allow anyone to deceive you that politics is religion, religion is on our mind while politics is a game of interest. Come to think of it, we had many vice presidents before who are Christians Vice President was there anything good done for the Christians in the North?

“Today you are still following me because of the many good things I was able to bring to you while a Senator. Still Follow me to take you to that place of rest with Tinubu. I will take you to him because is a leader who is pathfinding the road to Nigerian great destiny.

“Make sure your votes are counted for Tinubu on Saturday and leave the rest to me. Don’t try to waste your votes elsewhere, Tinuhu by the Grace of God is the next president of Nigeria” Grace said

