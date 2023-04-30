APC’s Legal Adviser recommends Lukman’s expulsion

By Tom Okpe

National Legal Adviser, (NLA) All Progressives Congress, (APC) Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq has recommended expulsion of the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Moh’ Lukman for dragging the party and its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu to court.

Recall that the Zonal Chairman, Lukman had on Thursday, last week commenced legal action against the leadership of tbe NWC following their refusal to consider his two letters and the 7-day ultimatum given to the National Chairman to commence process to convene meeting of the National Executive Committee, (NEC) meeting before May 29, 2023.

The recommendations of the NLA were contained in a memo he wrote to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, advising the party on steps to address the legal action taken by the Zonal Chairman, Lukman.

He is accused of escalating and externalising internal problems of the party by dragging the party and its leaders’ to court for an alleged breach of the party constitution.

It was gathered that the Legal Adviser memo was at the instance of the National Chairman, who sought the advice of the NLA.

It was further learnt that the document will be used to determine Lukman’s fate at the proposed NWC meeting slated for Wednesday, May 3rd at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

In the memo dated 28th of April and addressed to the National Chairman and copied to the National Secretary, all NWC members and the Progressive Governors’ Forum, (PGF) sighted by our correspondent, the NLA said:

“In my ‘legal opinion’, Lukman’s action of instituting a court action over the failure to convene meetings of the relevant party organs as mandated by the APC Constitution, should attract explosion from the party.”

Reacting to the development in the memo, El- Marzuq said he had painstakingly gone through the reliefs sought and the affidavit in support of the ‘Plaintiff’s Originating Summons’ with a fine-tooth comb and concluded that the suit borders mainly on the internal or domestic affairs of the Party which has been held in a plethora of decided cases to be non-justiciable.

According to the National Legal Adviser, in the case of WAZIRI v. PDP & ANOR (2022) LPELR-58803(CA), it was held thus: “It is settled law that, no Court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine complaints or matters about intra-party disputes of political parties.

“It has long been settled by the Supreme Court in Onuoha v. Okafor & Ors. (1983) 14 NSCLR 494 at 499 – 507 that, where the relief sought is on leadership of, or intra-party dispute between members of a same political party or between a member or and the political party, only the party can resolve the dispute.

“This is because a political party is a voluntary organization or association. Persons join political parties of their own choice, therefore, where there is any internal disagreement, it must be resolved by a majority decision of members.

“That being so, any dispute over its internal affairs is not justiciable and no Court has jurisdiction to entertain a claim on such dispute.”

Arguing further, the NLA maintained that issues bordering on the management of political parties have equally been held to be outside the jurisdiction of the Court.

Referring to the affidavit in support of the ‘Originating Summons,’ Lukman made heavy weather about the fact that the meeting of the National Executive Committee ought to be held every quarter by the provisions of the Party’s constitution and that the failure to do so, has greatly affected the smooth administration of the Party.

But El- Marzuq noted that, “a cursory look at Article 25.2 (i) of the Party’s Constitution would reveal that it is not mandatory to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee, (NEC) every quarter as postulated by the Plaintiff rather, it is at the discretion of the NWC or the request in writing by one – third, members of the National Executive Committee.

“For ease of reference, Article 25.2 (i) is reproduced hereunder as follows: ‘The NEC shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Working Committee or at the request made in writing by one-third of the members of the National Executive Committee, provided that not less than 14 days notice is given for the meeting’.

“From the above, it is clear that the Party did not breach any provision of its constitution by not calling for a meeting of NEC every quarter to present activities of the Party to the members of NEC as alluded to, by the Plaintiff and thus his suit ought to be dismissed by the Court for lacking in merit.

“The Plaintiff’s case revolves around the internal/domestic affairs of the Party which can only be resolved through the internal dispute resolution machinery of the Party.

On this point, see the Supreme Court case of OSAGIE & ORS vs ENOGHAMA & ORS (2022) LPELR – 58903.

“By resorting to a court action against the party, it is my recommendation that disciplinary measures by the party’s constitution be meted out against the Plaintiff particularly, Article 21.5 (v) which states thus: “Any member who files an action in court of law against the Party or any of its officers on any matter or matters relating to the discharge of duties of the Party without first exhausting the avenues for redress provided for, in this constitution shall automatically stand expelled from the Party on filing such action and no appeal against expulsion as stipulated in this clause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from Court by the member.”

Efforts to get Lukman’s reaction were unsuccessful, as he could not be reached.

