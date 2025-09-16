APC Youths hail Tinubu over Adeyemi’s appointment as Fire Service boss

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North Central Youth Wing has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Olumode Samuel Adeyemi as the new Controller General of the Federal Fire Service.

The group described the appointment as historic and a demonstration of the president’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Speaking on behalf of the North Central Youths, APC Zonal Youth Leader, Hon. Zubair Aliyu Rogun, expressed gratitude to the president for recognizing Adeyemi, whom he described as a “distinguished son of North Central Nigeria and a seasoned Kogi-born professional.”

Rogun said the appointment was not just a recognition of one man’s achievements but a “loud and clear message from Mr. President that this administration is committed to inclusive governance, to meritocracy, and to the recognition of competence and professionalism across all geopolitical zones of our great country.”

He noted that Adeyemi’s elevation to the position of Fire Service boss was a source of pride not only to Kogi State but also to the entire North Central region and the youth constituency across the nation.

“Mr. President, we thank you for finding Olumode worthy of such a sensitive national assignment. He is a seasoned, experienced, and visionary professional whose dedication to service has never gone unnoticed,” Rogun stated.

While celebrating the appointment, the youth leader also appealed to the Federal Government for enhanced support to the Federal Fire Service.

He called for capacity building and the provision of modern resources that would enable the new Controller General and his team to effectively carry out their mandate of fire prevention, emergency response, and protection of lives and property nationwide.

“As Northern youths, we reaffirm our unwavering support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We pledge to continue mobilizing the youth of the North Central Zone and beyond in support of good governance, national development, and the entrenchment of democratic values,” Rogun said.

He expressed confidence that under Adeyemi’s leadership, the Federal Fire Service would undergo a positive transformation that would inspire trust, build resilience, and ensure the safety and security of Nigerian communities.

The APC youths also used the occasion to commend the Minister of Interior, Hon. Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for what they described as massive reforms within the ministry.

“The Nigerian youths align with your reform, and we score you A+++ for the excellent performance thus far. The youth constituency passes a Vote of Confidence on you for being a very good ambassador of the Youth Constituency,” Rogun declared.

In his remarks, the youth leader stressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda was yielding results and that the appointment of competent professionals like Adeyemi further strengthened confidence in the administration’s vision of fairness, justice, and inclusivity.

“Once again, we say thank you, Mr. President. Thank you for your vision. Thank you for your commitment to fairness, justice, and inclusivity. And thank you for believing in the competence of our son, Olumode Samuel Adeyemi,” Rogun concluded.