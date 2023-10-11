APC: ‘You will explain without evidence’ report on Atiku forging his WAEC certificate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports concerning the name, which appears on the secondary school certificate submitted by Atiku Abubakar, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News understands the disclosure that Sadiq Abubakar and not Atiku is the name on the WAEC certificate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has generated fresh reactions on the political scene.

Following the disclosure of the discrepancy, Atiku, on Tuesday, denied forging the certificate through one of his allies, Dele Momodu.

According to Momodu, the former vice president used the name Sadiq for his WAEC exam and, after that, swore to an affidavit that Sadiq Abubakar was the same person as Atiku Abubakar.

He said“Yes, I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC, and after passing my exams, I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abubakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?’

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, has said it does not make sense that Atiku would have another name on his WAEC certificate and his real name on other certificates.

The APC spokesman asserted that the former vice president is morally corrupt and is accusing President Bola Tinubu of certificate forgery.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Morka said the PDP presidential candidate will continue to explain himself without any evidence.

