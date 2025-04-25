APC Welcomes Sen Kawu, Others From NNPP Into the Party

…As South-South Chairman, Giadom welcomes Oborevwori

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC has expressed its delight over the defection of Senator Kawu Ismaila, Kabiru Alasan Rumum and others from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, welcoming them to the ruling Party.

The Party’s National Working Committee, NWC, led by Dr Abduallahi Umar Ganduje said in a statement, signed by Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the Party in Abuja on Friday that the Party is delighted by the decision of Senator Kawu Sumaila representing Kano South Senatorial District.

Othe decamped members are, serving members of the House of Representatives led by Rep Kabiru Alasan Rurum, former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, former members of the National Assembly, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, immediate-past Secretary to Kano State Government, former Commissioners and other major stakeholders of the NNPP to join the APC.

“Our great Party applauds this decision and assures the incoming leaders and their teeming supporters of effective accommodation in the APC family.

“We are confident that this development, a clear endorsement of the focused leadership of President Bola Tinubu, will further galvanize support for the administration’s unprecedented multi-sector reforms, and positions the Party for overwhelming victory in Kano State in the upcoming 2027 general elections.”

Also, the Party leader in the South-South, Victor Giadom, welcomes the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori and his structure into the APC family.

Oborevwori and the former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, including all States structures, was collapse into the ruling Party in Asaba on Wednesday.

Giadom, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday said, “we welcome the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and other high-profile members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to our great Party.

“Their decision to collapse Delta PDP structure into our Party is an endorsement of the visionary leadership and transformational economic polices of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, led administration, which now resonates across the South-South region.

“The South-South zonal leadership of our great Party, looks forward to working with our new members to strengthen the Party and position it for overwhelming victory for the President and our Party in the region, in the 2027 general elections,” he said.