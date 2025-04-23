APC Welcomes Decision Of Gov Oborevwori, Okowa, Others To Join Party

By Tom Okpe

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has welcome the decision of the Governor of Delta State to join the ruling Party.

The Party, under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made this known on Wednesday, expressing its satisfaction at the defection of the Governor, along with eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including former Governor of Delta State and vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Presidential election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, senior administration officials, leaders and members of the House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen and Councilors in the State, teeming leaders and members of the PDP.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Felix Morka, in a statement, on Wednesday said: “Our great Party welcomes this important development, and assures the Governor and incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP of our fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family.

“With this move, coming on the heels of steady decamping of PDP leaders and members across the State to APC, including members of Delta Unity Group in Ika Federal Constituency, we are delighted that Delta State, now an APC state, stands poised to contribute maximally to the success and realization of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the enduring good and prosperity of Deltans and all Nigerians.”