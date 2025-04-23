APC warns of fraudulent messages of N85,000 Tinubu empowerment

By Tom Okpe

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has cautioned Nigerians to be ware of fake scam message, going round by fraudsters, requesting for banking details, for payment of 85,000.00 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s empowerment.

The message is also, said to request that interested members of the public should call phone number, 08078309083.

APC however, described the message as a scam, urging the general public to disregard it.

According to Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the Party in a press statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the Party called on relevant Security Agencies’, to urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement reads: “The APC wishes to alert the general public to a scam message being circulated by suspected fraudsters, requesting banking details for payment of N85,000 from Bola Tinubu empowerment and asking interested persons to call 07078309083.

“This is a scam, and we urge members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from calling the posted number or any numbers associated with the message.

”We call on relevant security agencies to urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.”