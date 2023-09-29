APC Wade’s into Ondo State Govt political wrangling

By Tom Okpe

With much concern in the the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Ondo State chapter political imbroglio, the National Leadership of the party, waded in to amicably, bring the issue to a final conclusion.

The Party said it’s really concerned about the unfortunate political situation in the state, which, if not quickly averted, may lead to further disaffection among party faithfuls.

According to Edwin Olofu, Chief Press Secretary to The National Chairman in a statement on Friday, stressed that, “in order to avert misunderstanding, and after critical observation of the situation, the National Secretariat has decided to wade in, with a view to foster better understanding that may likely lead to amicable resolution.”

The statement further reads; “In light of the above, the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has set up a 9-Man Committee under the able leadership of the erstwhile Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, to not only intervene, but also see to the peaceful reconciliation of all parties involved.

“The party therefore assures all and sundry, that through this Committee, it will interact and dialogue with all stakeholders in the state, based on mutual respect, with a view to finding a lasting solution.

“The National Secretariat urges all parties to remain calm, and extend all necessary cooperation and support to the Masari-led Committee.”

