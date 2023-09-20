APC-USA, New York branch welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the 78th UN General Assembly

The entire members of the ALL Progressive Congress United States of America, APC-USA New York branch heartily welcomed Nigeria President, His Exellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and other Nigeria delegates to the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Rally and the town hall meeting tonight taking place in New York, United States of America.

The 16th President of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, together with his entourage, will be participating in this event for the first time since his inauguration and will be joining other world leaders in presenting to the entire world his government’s agenda of “The Renewed Hope” for Nigeria and Nigerians.

The APC-USA New York, in a statement signed by its Chairman, APC-USA Chapter, Prof Adesegun Labinjo; Chairman, APC-USA, New York Branch, Bisoye Oladejo; Secretary, APC-USA, New York Branch, Ayodele Babarinde and PRO/Media, APC-USA, New York Branch, Tai Lolade Salvador, actively identified with the President’s agenda before and during the elections and will continue to support the government of All Progressive Congress (APC) in its efforts to turn around the fortune of our dear country in a bid to make her great again.

“Once again, we welcome you all to the Great BIG Apple, the commercial center of the world, and the city that never sleeps”, the group stated.