APC sues 3 defector lawmakers

By Tom Garba,Yola

Leadership of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has dragged three state lawmakers to court for dumping the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP.).

The party sued Hon. Umar Musa Bororo, Hon. Shuaibu Babas and Hon. Shuaibu Dan Musa of Mubi South, Fufore Gurin and Mubi North constituencies respectively.

The party in three separate suits marked: FHC/YL/CS/29/2022, FHC/YL/CS/30/2022 and FHC/YL/CS/31/2022, joined the affected Members, the Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aminu Iya Abbas, the House of Assembly, the Accountant General and INEC as 1st to 5th defendants.

It instituted it suits before the Federal High Court II on the 21st October, 2022, and asked the court to determine whether the Assembly is not bound by the law to declare the seats of the trio vacant.

The party through its Legal Adviser, Idris Shuaibu, said that the legislators contested and won election under APC platform, and that they are to remain at the assembly as APC Members until the 12th June, 2023.

Acoording to APC, there was no crisis in the party as at the time the affected members defected to the ruling party, and argued that they refused to vacate their seats as provided by law.

It averred that the defendants are bound by law to refund to the 3rd and 4rd defendants all salaries, allowances and other emolments received from the state government.

The court presided by Hon. Justice S. I. Kogo, has slated the 31st January, 2023 for mention.

