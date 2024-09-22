APC State Chairman congratulates 16 elected Council chairmen, 193 councillors in Kwara

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

Prince Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Kwara State, has congratulated the 16 newly elected council chairmen and all the 193 councilors in the state.

Hailing the outcome as a triumph of democracy and acknowledging the trust placed in the APC by the people of Kwara State. He attributed the victory to the impressive development projects executed by the administration of Governor AbdulRahaman in the state and his commitment to sustaining development across the state.

The chairman commended the governor for giving the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) support needed to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.

He therefore encouraged the newly elected chairmen to ensure even development across all communities, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their campaign promises to maintain the support of the people.

He appreciated all agencies of government involved in the poll as well as all the progressive opposition parties that participated in the election for ensuring a peaceful election devoid of planned violence by the main opposition party PDP.

He finally applauded the Party Executives and members across the 193 Wards for the political sagacity deployed in ensuring landslide victory for the party at the poll.

Finally, he congratulates the leader of the party and the state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for providing a level playing ground for all candidates irrespective of their party affiliations.

While rejoicing with the elected chairmen on the sweet victory, he mplored them to carry out their duties with high sense of commitments and follow the footstep of the party by providing them with the dividends of democracy.