APC stakeholders from N/C passes vote of confidence on Ganduje

By Tom Okpe

Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) from the North Central Political Zone of the country has passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying will rule beyond 2027.

The elders made this declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, during a visit to the Party Chairman, Ganduje at the National Secretariat, Buhari House.

The elders and leaders, who came in thousands with their supporters, on solidarity visit, declared that the current National Working Committee, (NWC) of APC has shown capacity to lead and be fair to all, irrespective of region, tribe or religion.

In his remarks, former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, who led the delegation, expressed happiness that Ganduje’s leadership was adopting technology and innovation in the management of the party affairs.

Senator Ebute said: “We are from communities in Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, FCT, and Kwara States. We are true representatives of the leadership and members of our great Party across States in North Central Nigeria.

“We have by our own free will, and as a collective of true progressives, decided to pay you, this solidarity visit because we believe this is the best time to physically express our appreciation of the great things you have been doing for our great Party, since you were sworn in, to the office of the National Chairman.

“Therefore, this is a solidarity visit to our respected National Chairman by Party members of North Central Nigeria to ask and demand that you continue to do more for our Party.

“Of course, Mr Chairman, we are not unaware of growing calls by some elements of the Party from the North Central Zone for reversal of the occupant of the office of the National Chairman, based on the zoning arrangements that made Senator Abdullahi Adamu, your predecessor, who is from Nasarawa State in the North Central Zone.

“While we acknowledge efforts of these advocates of returning the Chairman’s office to North Central Zone, we however, believe that the more compelling reason for anybody to advance the manner of person that will occupy the office of the National Chairman of our Party should be about consideration for track record of performance as shown in winning political contests against the opposition.

“When we put all these together, we came to the conclusion that you tick all the boxes for a performing excellent Chairman.

“Indeed, you’re not just a performing National Chairman, but a National Chairman that had done the most in the shortest possible time to positively, impact individual members of our great party while our party have also, recorded impressive electoral strides bereft of rancour under your leadership.”

While passing a vote of confidence on Ganduje’s leadership, another leader of the group, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado, said Ganduje’s leadership as National Chairman has been efficient and it’s our prayer that you keep this job and take us to 2027 and even beyond.”

According to Tilley-Gyado, for anybody, or group to imagine that they can wake up suddenly, change the zoning formula, switch things around. I think it will spell disaster and doom, the smooth running of Governments and the pattern across the country.

“Everybody has a sense of belonging under your leadership and carried along. The man like that is needed to support President Tinubu in his wondrous effort to turn things around, give us dividends of democracy in a very difficult situation that we find ourselves in this country today,” Gyado said.

In his response, Ganduje while addressing the crowd at the party House, thanked the leaders and members of the APC from the North-central, adding that his leadership will not listen to those, trying to work against unity of the party.

“I am so happy that you realise the importance of having a stable political party, focused and ready to win election any time anywhere.

“There is no doubt that there is an opposition, but we believe, with your cooperation, we will not continue to listen to undesirable elements who are not focused, who are not real party men, who want to see us, that we are in disarray.

“We have no place for that, we are people, politicians who are committed. We know we are forging ahead so we thank you for these your resolutions,” Ganduje added.