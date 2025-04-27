APC South, Welcomes Delta Gov To Party, Assures Him Of Collaboration

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC South, has welcomed the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori and his entire followers and supporters to the ruling Party, saying the defection is a major boost, that would reposition the Party and send positive signals across the country.

In a letter to the Governor on Sunday, made available to newsmen in Abuja, Emma Eneukwu Deputy National Chairman, South expressed joy that the move has created a strong link between the people of Delta State and the Federal Government, a development he explained, would bring more benefits to the people.

The letter said: “I write on behalf of the entire Southern chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, to welcome you to the large and vibrant family of the Party and to pledge our commitment to working with you for the benefit of our zone and our nation in general.”

Describing the Governor as a longstanding, dependable and result oriented politician, Eneukwu said the move would provide him the vital opportunity to contribute more, to National development.

“We have watched and followed your outstanding performance and your kind of politics long before you even became Governor of Delta state. You have been loyal, dependable, goal getter and a complete gentleman.

“Your joining our Party is therefore a major booster to the APC which has room for all and, eager to welcome everyone for us to build the Nigerian dream together.”

He expressed optimism that Governor Oborevwori would bring his wealth of experience both as a rooted political and administrator to bear as he and his team will join forces with President Bola Tinubu to reposition the country.

“We in the APC have never pretended that Nigeria has reached an Eldorado under our watch, but we are convinced that Nation building is a gradual process that requires men and women of good heart and conscience to achieve.

“We have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear as you contribute more to the centre in terms of robust ideas and strategic engagements as exemplified by the solid infrastructural revolution you have embarked upon, since you assumed office as Governor of Delta State.

“We are excited that within the short time you have been Governor, you have shown utmost impact and distinction. So we see your coming into our Party as a massive political asset and boost.

“To demonstrate your leadership capacity and influence, You did not only come into the APC, but you came with all those who matter in Delta politics, your State Executive Council and your entire political structure.

“By this act, we are gladdened that APC is now firmly in control of the entire Delta State and would clinch all posts in any election. What a feat! We thank you and we are proud of your efforts,” he said.

The APC Deputy National Chairman expressed joy that former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also joined the APC alongside his successor, describing the development as a major win for democracy in Nigeria.

“We also use this medium to welcome former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, your predecessor who also declared for the APC and extend our right hand of fellowship to him.

“We assure Dr Okowa that all the privileges and recognitions due to his status as a former Governor would be accorded him, without reservations.

“We welcome all other great politicians in Delta State who have joined our Party and urge them to be rest assured that they would all be carried along as we all work together.

“The APC is an accommodating Party, which is open to accepting all like minds, who believe in the development of Nigeria and the welfare of citizens.

“The overall development of Nigeria and the prosperity as well as protection of her people’s rights, irrespective of their region or religion is at the heart of the vision of the APC.

“These values power President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s drive at the Federal level, and we urge you all to share in that aspiration as we collectively, build a nation of our dream.”