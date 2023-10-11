APC: Seyi Tinubu’s visit to Kano Polo tournament on Presidential Jet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu did nothing wrong in flying the presidential jet to watch a polo match.

Naija News recalls that the young Tinubu had come under heavy backlash after he flew to Kano in a presidential jet to watch the finals of this year’s edition of the Kano International Polo Tournament.

Reports claimed that the presidential jet conveying Seyi Tinubu and his friends landed in Kano around midday on Sunday.

Seyi was said to have been received at the airport by some officials of the presidency, the Kano State government, and the Kano Polo Club.

He was thereafter chauffeured to the Usman Dantata Polo Ground amidst tight security provided by gun-wielding detachments of the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service.

After the final matches of the two-week tournament were played and awards handed to winners, the waiting presidential jet then transported Seyi Tinubu and his party back to Abuja, the nation’s capital, where he currently lives.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night, the National Spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka, said the presidential jet didn’t convey only Seyi Tinubu to the tournament alone.

The APC spokesman said the jet also conveyed the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and some eminent personalities to Kano for the event, saying that the matter is a non-issue.

Morka said the presidential jet is for the President and the first family, adding that the purpose of the jet is for their convenience and protection.

Morka asserted that the president’s son cannot be entering a commercial plane when the presidential jet is available and taking people to Kano for the Polo tournament.

