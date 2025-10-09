APC secures Senate two-thirds majority as Chukwu defects from Labour Party

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday secured a two-thirds majority in the Senate following the defection of Labour Party (LP) Senator Kelvin Chukwu (Enugu East) to its fold.

The APC now controls 73 seats, leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 28, the Labour Party with four, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with two, and both the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with one senator each.

Senator Chukwu’s defection letter was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who welcomed him warmly while mocking the dwindling opposition.

“To the All Progressives Congress, the only party, please receive and celebrate your colleague. I used to worry about the left side of the aisle, but I am no longer worried. If they like, let them all move here,” Akpabio said.

In his letter, Chukwu cited “irreconcilable crisis” within the Labour Party, including internal wrangling, leadership disputes, and lack of cohesion, as reasons for leaving. He said he had consulted his constituents and stakeholders before joining the APC, which he described as “a more stable, progressive, and inclusive platform.”

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele welcomed Chukwu, saying his defection was proof of the opposition’s collapse. He described the LP as “on the ground,” the PDP as “torn apart,” and smaller parties as “defunct.”

“My mother used to say heaven was created for people to enter,” Bamidele quipped. “I want a strong and vibrant opposition, but if you cannot organize yourselves, the right thing is to join us so we can move the country forward.”

However, Minority Leader Abba Moro criticised Chukwu, describing him as a beneficiary of a “sympathy vote” following the killing of his elder brother, Senator Oyibo Chukwu, in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

“My brother came here on the Obidient movement. He came here on the sympathy vote because an accident happened. That is a story for another day,” Moro said.

Despite defections, he insisted the minority caucus remained capable of holding its own until 2027.

Senator Kelvin Chukwu was elected on the wave of the “Obidient” movement after the tragic death of his brother but has now aligned with the ruling APC.