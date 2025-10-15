APC salutes Gov Mbah’s courageous decision to join Party

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has warmly welcomed the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, other members, leaders and stakeholders to the ruling party.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a congratulatory message of Tuesday, at the party National Secretariat, Abuja, the party congratulated Mbah for what it described as ‘his courageous decision’ to join the nation’s preeminent and progressive party.

He said: “We congratulate Governor Mbah for his courageous decision to join Nigeria’s preeminent and progressive Party. We are confident that this deft political move will consolidate and accelerate development and good governance in Enugu State.

“It will bolster Governor Mbah’s leadership and impressive record of achievement for which he has been recognized with several local and international awards, including the 2025 Presidential ‘GovTech Awards’ for innovation and technology-driven public service delivery.

“The Governor’s decision to join the APC and align with President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ is a smart repositioning of Enugu State as a strategic partner, participant and beneficiary of the massive economic transformation, currently underway in our nation, and will increasingly, bring up good tidings and prosperity for the people of the State, and the entire South-Eastern Nigeria.

“Our great Party assures His Excellency and teeming new members, of its fullest support, accommodation and seamless integration into the APC family,” Morka said,

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah, at his official defection to the ruling party on Tuesday, at Enugu was presented with the membership card by the National Working Committee, NWC, recieved by party stakeholders at State and National levels.

Mbah officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling APC, officially, making the declaration in a television broadcast in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said: “Today, after a long reflection, we have made the decision to leave the PDP and join the APC. I joined the PDP to help, transform Enugu, and restructure the State’s political landscape.

“Today, I stand before you to announce a break from the past and to share a decision that will shape the road ahead. This concerns our values, how we organize ourselves politically and how we secure the future of our project and our people.

“Leadership sometimes demands painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals, and there comes a time when everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny.”

Recall that the Daily Times earlier reported the defection of Governor Mbah, as revealed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Duro Simi Maseko, after the 179th meeting of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, Thursday, last week.

Also, revealing the disqualification of one of the Ekiti State governorship aspirants, Engr Kayode Ojo, the dissolution of the Enugu State Working Committee and immediate inauguration of a caretaker committee; and defection of the State Governor, on Tuesday, yesterday, to the ruling party.