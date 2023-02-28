APC Reps candidate backed by Dogara wins in Bauchi

By Samuel Luka

The House of Representative candidate under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa federal constituency, Jafar Gambo Leko has been declared as winner in the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Our Correspondent recalled that, Jafar Gambo Leko was endorsed few days to the election by the incumbent member representing the constituency in Tafawa Balewa town, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara as competent candidate for the people of the area to vote for.

Announcing the result in Bununu town, the headquarters of Tafawa Balewa local government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Leko as the winner.

The Returning Officer, Professor Bala Dalhat from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi who made the declaration on Monday said the APC candidate polled 54,128 votes to defeat his closest rival, Magaji Kefas of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 52,314 votes.

He said that the NNPP’s Quni Simon polled a total number of 5,662 votes.

