APC Reps aspirant promises to sponsor people oriented legislation

By Tom Okpe

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming House of Representatives bye-election in Ovia South-West/Ovia North-East Federal Constituency of Edo State, Oscar Ogehdo, has reaffirmed his commitment to enacting people-oriented legislation, if elected to represent

Ogehdo made this known while addressing journalists shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat, Buhari House on Monday.

Hev revealed that human capacity development will be at the forefront of his legislative agenda, with a focus on education, vocational training, and skills acquisition.

He said: “Empowering our people through education and skill-building is essential to unlocking the vast economic potential of our constituency.

“My intention to represent my people in the Green Chambers is simple; to make good laws for our country and to ensure proper representation for my people, especially, in the area of infrastructural development.

“I assure you that I will make my people proud. My constituents are here with me and I sincerely appreciate them for their support so far.

“I also want to appeal to the Party’s National Working Committee, NWC that our Party is known for credible and transparent primaries. I am confident that come July 19th, 2025, we will have a free and fair Primary election in our constituency,” he stated.

Highlighting his previous experience as a former Local Government Chairman and a grassroots politician, Ogehdo said he has maintained a strong and consistent relationship with his constituents over the years.

“Our constituency is predominantly agrarian, and we are blessed with vibrant youth population. By actively engaging our young people, we can reduce restiveness, curb insecurity, and create sustainable livelihoods.

“We will also, organize regular town hall meetings to foster direct engagement between representatives and the electorate. Such platforms will help bridge communication gaps and offer practical solutions to challenges facing communities, particularly, issues of security and development.

He further assured that, if elected, he would leverage his office to attract federal projects and programs, aimed at improving infrastructure, agriculture, education, and general welfare in the constituency, calling on party faithful and constituents to support his aspiration, promising inclusive and transparent representation that priorities needs of the people.