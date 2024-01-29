APC remains party to beat in Taraba – Malle

By Okerafor Athanasius

The All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer in the February 3rd House of Representatives bye election for Jalingo Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Malle has stated that he has the capacity to win the election.

Malle addressed supporters late Saturday at the party’s Secretariat in Jalingo who came out in their thousands to welcome APC’S National Officials from Abuja who were in State to flag-off his Campaigns for the Election.

Malle, who called on the eligible voters from the three local governments of Jalingo, Yorro and Zing to come out en-masse and vote for him to reap more dividends of democracy added that he is contesting under a Party that has the structure and the Federal Government backing.

He opined that, with his past experiences as the former federal lawmaker of the constituency for two times, APC is a party to beat in the forth-coming bye-election.

While appreciating those who contested with him during the party primaries for fulfilling the promises of helping him to succeed, Malle also lauded the media for consistency in their reportage.

Also Speaking, the State Chairman of APC in the State, Bar. Tukur Ibrahim El-sudi described Dr. Malle as the best and the rightful person for the Seat considering his past experiences as the former federal lawmaker of the Federal Constituency and the Chief of Staff to the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

He further cautioned against repeating the mistake of allowing an opposition political party to occupy the seat.

“It’s very very shameful that in the past, Jalingo, Yorro and Zing were represented by the opposition political party at the National Assembly”,

“The position is for those who know the terrain, the benefit of legislation is for you to be there for three or four times, the people will be comfortable with you since you delivering the dividends of democracy to them”,

“Vote for Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Malle so that he will align with Asiwaju and Kashim at the federal level”, he added.