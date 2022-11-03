APC releases presidential campaign timetable, fixes Anambra rally on Monday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the full timetable for its 2023 presidential campaign for its candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reports the timetable which was released on Wednesday shows that the ruling party will kick off its campaign with a rally in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on November 15, 2022, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The grand finale has been fixed for Lagos State on February 13, 2023.

READ ALSO: Jide Akinyemi: Everyone has a role to play in curbing..

Apart from rallies in the states of the federation, the released APC calendar also shows a schedule for various zonal rallies, town hall meetings, international engagements and break time.

However, one major observation from the released calendar is the rally fixed for Monday 30th January 2023 in Anambra State.

The Anambra rally caught the attention of political observers due to the date as it coincides with the usual sit-at-home declared in the southeast region by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB said the sit-at-home which forces businesses in the region to shut down and comes with human and vehicular restrictions, is part of efforts to get the federal government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

See APC’s full campaign calendar for the 2023 presidential election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...