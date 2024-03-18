APC receives Senator Obinna Ogba, supporters in Ebonyi

The rank of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State swell at night he weekend with the defection of Senator Obinna Ogba from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Ogba, a two-term senator who represented Ebonyi Central Senatorial district from 2015 to 2023, and PDP’s former governorship aspirant in the 2023 election defected to the ruling party alongside his almost 5,000 supporters from across the thirteen local government areas of the state.

His defection comes barely one week after PDP’s former aspirant, Obinna Nwachukwu joined the ruling party with his 2,000 loyalists.

At the elaborate ceremony which took place at Ezillo, the headquarters of Ishielu local government, Ogba who described APC as a very strategic and irresistible party eulogized Governor Francis Nwifuru for his people-centered administration which has significantly improved lives.

Ogba said: “His Excellency the Governor, Rt. Honourable Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is working with everybody not minding political affiliations or any other divide. He has done exceptionally well and deserves our collective support and admiration.”

While receiving Senator Obinna Ogba and his detectors, APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha said politics of rancour, bickering and chaos, does not help either the leader or the led.

The party chairman attributed the massive defection which has crippled the leading opposition PDP in the state as a result of the Governor’s sterling performance, stressing that the people had come to the full knowledge that distraction would be tantamount to a waste of time and energy.

“The commodities of politicians in the business of politics are the people. So, in politics, the people are the target and important and when you have them enough, you have achieved victory.

“I’m not against the politics of not opening doors for the opposition to come in. Yes, we have won the election and are now enjoying the fruit of our labour but we need to bring in our brothers and sisters in opposition to enjoy with us because it’s bad to enjoy alone.

“We warmly welcome Senator Obinna Ogba, Dr Obinna Nwachukwu and their teeming supporters into the ruling party, APC. We want more people to join the party.

“There are good brains with good ideologies on how to develop the state who are in opposition. We want them to brainstorm and move the state forward. My interest is majorly on developing the state and this can easily be achieved when all heads come together as one family to move the state forward.

“Governor Nwifuru has been performing wonders in the state and that’s why everyone is happy and ready to join the moving train. We don’t want opposition in Ebonyi so that our workaholic governor would not be distracted from delivering dividends of democracy to the people.”