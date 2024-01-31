APC, PDP responsible for poor leadership, governance in the country – LP

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party, (LP) has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) are responsible for poor leadership and governance in the country.

It also said, enemies and detractors of the party, instigate people to malign the party, saying the party never short changed anybody, or committed forgery in anyway.

National Chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure made these known at a press briefing in Abuja , at the party National Secretariat, noting that the problem of this country is poor leadership.

He said: “the challenges we have in the country is poor leadership and the parties that are responsible for giving us poor leaders over the years is the PDP and APC.

READ ALSO: Mining firms‘ll be sanctioned for non-compliance to

“If we have challenges that has to do with poor leadership, then I put the blame squarely on the table of those two political parties who have been responsible for giving us leaders.

“I believe strongly that when parties lack internal party democracy, where there is no competition, transparency, and accountability, the best can never emerge.

“Now that I have the privilege, as the national chairman of this party, I cannot be seen doing less than what I believe.”

Abure assured the people of Edo State that the party’s primary election in the forthcoming State Governorship election will be transparent and competitive without rancour.

“I therefore, want to assure the people of Edo State, that the LP primaries will be transparent, will be competitive. Members of the party will determine who becomes the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

“I am also saying this against the backdrop that there are also accusations that I am aligning with the Governor to bring a weak candidate, an unpopular candidate, that we have been bribed to shortchange the party.

“You all know the history of the party, when the party was a transactional party. Today, the party is a major opposition party in Nigeria. I can say clearly that we are the only opposition party in Nigeria and our Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has said it clearly, that we will play the role of opposition effectively.

“So, having this opportunity that history has been placed on our hands, having this opportunity of leading this party at this time, especially at a time when Nigeria was at a cross road, where nothing is working in the country, we cannot compromise integrity of our party.

“I cannot shortchange my party, I cannot do any dis-service to the party. I will remain a worthy, credible ambassador of the party. I will always want to put myself in a position where I will speak truth at all times.

Where I can be in a position to make decisions that will be in the best interest of the party.

“Today, the party has become a major force in Edo and we have the opportunity to be able to produce a Governor in the State. I say this very clearly, because the indicators are clear. You will agree with me that Edo is an Obedient State and I am equally from that State.

“So, it is my determination and desire to ensure that we have credible, intelligent, result oriented, vibrant goal getter who becomes the next Governor of the State.

“In Edo who have been so unfortunate to have Governors who didn’t have the passion and commitment to work for the State. Even during the military era, Edo people were unfortunate to have Governors posted to Edo who were not indigenes of the State. They didn’t care about developing the State.

“Unfortunately, when democracy returned, we also had Governors who were not interested in the growth and development of the State.

“Today, Edo people are determined and desirous and looking up to our party, to give them a viable, strong and result oriented Governor who can change the political trajectory of Edo State. So, I will never compromise the interest and interest of the party in Edo State,” he added.