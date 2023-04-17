APC PCC Diaspora Affairs mourns member Oshunlalu

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Diaspora Directorate has announced the passing of one of its prominent members, Elder Philip Adekunle Oshunlalu.

The announcement of the demise and mourning of Oshunlalu was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the directorate’s Head of Media and Publicity, Femi Odere, on Monday.

“With a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing of one of our committed and loyal members, Elder Philip Adekunle Oshunlalu.

“The news of this unfortunate and sad incident was broken today to the directorate by the Director, Directorate of Diaspora Affairs of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Prince Ade Omole.

“Until his death, the deceased was a faithful, loyal and committed member of the APC in the Diaspora. He was also a staunch supporter of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket. He was fervent and unabashed in his fidelity to progressive politics and ideals of our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“The late Oshunlalu’s support for the victory of our president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was unflinching. He relocated from his base in the United States to Nigeria to join the campaign and played very active role in ensuring we deliver on our objectives of winning the election,” Odere said.

He added that while expressing his sadness over the loss of this extraordinary man, Prince Omole said he could not think of any Nigerian in Diaspora that was more committed to the Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential bid than the late Elder Oshunlalu.

“Aside the material contribution of Elder Oshunlalu to Asiwaju’s victory through the Diaspora Directorate, I can say with certainty that the deceased would ring almost daily for updates and with ideas during the presidential election,” Omole was quoted as saying.

“This is not the time for this icon of the progressive family to have left us when we are preparing for the inauguration of our principal and his vice president-elect. But God knows best,” the director added.

According to Odere, Prince Omole said he could only pray for the forgiveness of the sins of Elder Oshunlalu and for God to give his family the fortitude to bear the untimely loss.

