APC Osun: Party withdraws from LGC elections after crisis with PDP

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has withdrawn from the Osun State Local Government Elections, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, citing a recent Court of Appeal ruling that reinstated its previously elected Chairmen and Councillors and recent crisis with the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The decision was communicated in a statement signed by APC State Publicity Secretary, Alao Kamorudeen, and addressed to the Secretary of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, on February 17.

The statement referenced the February 10 Court of Appeal judgment in Akure, which overturned a Federal High Court ruling that nullified the APC-led Local Government Administration.

By the judgement, the elected officers, resumes offices as allowed by the Appeal Court.

The statement also said: “Implication of the Court of Appeal judgment is that, the seats are no longer vacant. In view of this, APC and all its candidates withdraw from the Local Government Elections, as it has become unnecessary, superfluous, and unlawful.”

The ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, however, disputed this interpretation, insisting that the court did not reinstate APC Local Government Officials.

Governor Ademola Adeleke accused former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and APC stalwarts of orchestrating a ‘forceful and violent takeover’ of Local Governments in the State, criticizing the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for allegedly, enabling what he described as ‘lawlessness’ in Osun’s Local Government Areas.

“It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the Inspector-General of Police is colluding with the APC to enforce a non-existent court order. This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria,” Adeleke said through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

It was alleged on Wednesday that the political tension escalated, when Chairman of Ife-Central Local Government, Olayera Elugbaju, and his supporters forcefully, entered the council secretariat, defying a restraining order from Governor Adeleke.

Elugbaju and his loyalists were seen jubilating and chanting APC slogans as they insisted on resuming official duties, further intensifying crisis in the State.

The conflict further intensified, following a controversial Court of Appeal ruling on February 10, 2025, which dismissed a case filed by the PDP, challenging the October 15, 2022, LG elections that had favoured the APC.

This ruling led to attempts by the sacked APC-elected Chairmen and Councillors to reclaim their positions, resulting in violent clashes between APC and PDP supporters.

One of the most tragic incidents was said to have occured on February 17, 2025, when Remi Abass, the reinstated Chairman of Irewole Local Government, was killed.

Abass was reportedly attacked by armed men suspected to be political thugs as he arrived at the Local Government Secretariat in Ikire with his supporters.