APC, not PDP is without structure, says – Ex – Gov Jang

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The former governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang has said it’s the All Progressive Congress (APC) that is without a structure and not the Peoples Democratic Party.

Jang said the former governor, Simon Lalong should be penalized for denying APC a structure when he imposed the current party Chairman on the APC in the State.

The former governor stated this on Tuesday in Jos when the immediate past House of Representative member, Jos East Jos South (PDP), Dachum Bagos who was recently sacked by the Appeal Court for lack of party Structure, paid him a courtesy call.

The visit, tagged “Thank You Visit”, was to appreciate Jang for his fatherly role in supporting the immediate past House of Representative member.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Kaduna Govt officials storm village of

Recall that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had sacked all PDP elective National Assembly members and State House of Representative members in the 2023 general elections on the grounds that the party has failed to obey a subsisting court order that has stipulated that the party should reorganise a State Congress.

However, Jang said the PDP has since obeyed the court order by organising two congresses in obedience to the High court order.

He said for no reason should the Appeal Court have given such malicious judgement against the PDP but added that God is the supreme judge.

Jang also hinged his hope on God regarding the Governorship Supreme Court judgement being awaited by the end of December.

“We have an ultimate court in heaven that will not turn all the malicious court judgement against the PDP to our favour”, he said.

Responding, Bago said he will always trust in God who has begun a good work in him.

“God will always complete what he has started”, he said.