APC Northeast National Vice Chair gives scholarship to 250 Adamawa varsity students

….. targets 500 more students in other high institutions

By Tom Garba

The Northeast National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Salihu Mustapha, was said to have taken the responsibility of two hundred and fifty university students schooling in Modibbo Adama University Yola.

Uzaifa Sanusi revealed this during a birthday colloquium in honor of Mustapha in Yola where he interfaced with women, youths, less privileged, and orphans to mark his birthday.

Uzaifa said the gesture by Mustapha is for some students of Modibbo Adama University but it will be extended to other tertiary institutions across Adamawa State.

He said Mustapha wants his philanthropic works to be blown because is doing it for God in the interest of humanity.

Uzaifa who is one of the conveners of the birthday colloquium said the Northeast National Vice Chairman of APC has brought a lot of good things for the people of Adamawa State, especially the Yola North Local Government area.

He said a committee instituted by Mustapha was saddled with the responsibility of getting students in Adamawa Polytechnic, Federal College of Education, Federal Polytechnic Mubi, and other high institutions to enjoy the scholarship.

He said over two hundred and fifty more students are going to benefit from Mustapha’s gesture in the very soon.

Uzaifa also revealed that over the years, the politician has provided food items to physically challenged, widows, and orphans in Adamawa.

Uzaifa praised Mustapha for taking them to China and getting training in information and communication Technology (ICT).

Nurudeen Yusuf, Uzaifa Sanusi, and Salisu Mohammed are the three Adamawa State youths who were sponsored abroad by Mustapha to gain advanced knowledge in ICT.

In his remark, Barr Idris Shuaibu, Adamawa APC Chairman commended Mustapha’s goodwill, philanthropism and efforts in growing the party in an unprecedented manner.

Shuaibu described him as a pillar of support not only in the APC but the whole of Northeast.

Barr Shuaibu said Mustapha is a good Man who doesn’t fight, a silent achiever who doesn’t brag about his philanthropic works.

Shuaibu urged the organizers of the colloquium to extend it to other zones and other parts of the country.

While presenting cash donations to women, Youth, and men from Rumde and Yelwa in Yola North Local Government.

Mustapha appreciated the organisers of the colloquium and told the mammoth crowd that conditional cash transfer is his duty point of call for the government to reduce poverty.

He appreciated National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for the provision of a 25,000 condition cash transfer to the indigenes of Adamawa State.

Mustapha assured the people of Yelwa/Rumde that the road linking Jimeta’s major roads will be constructed to mitigate the perennial floods the town has been experiencing.

“Out of school children is another project that I commit myself to doing. If we don’t put these little ones in school they will later become a menace in our society. I have a plan for job seekers, I will try my best though the job opportunities are very minimal and highly scarce,” he said.