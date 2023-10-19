APC North East pioneer vice Chair praises appeal court verdicts in favor of Jafar, Babazango

By Tom Garba

A Founding Member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was the North East Pioneer National Vice Chairman, Umar Duhu welcome the court verdicts of appeal court with open arms of joy.

Umar in statement salute the Nigerian Judiciary system and described it a truly last hope of the masses as it returned the Mandate of Hon Jafar Magaji Haske who was an incumbent member and contested the Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha Federal Constituency post.

Judiciary which also returned the mandate to Babazango Abaza who contested the Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal constituency seat, Duhu thumbed up the development and described it a good decision that will grow up the Nigerian democracy.

READ ALSO: CSOs hails the repositioning of SHAFDB by 44 member..

Umar congratulated both Babazango and Jafar and called them heroes of democracy, the masses strong voices.

While wishing them best of tenure in their respective legislative duties, he enjoined them to be diligence and accord due respect to legislative procedures.

Umar further called on them to work out laws, bills, motion and contribute well to development of the nation.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com