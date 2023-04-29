APC North Central backs Sani Musa for Deputy Senate President

By Haruna Salami

The North Central Caucus of Senators-elect from the All Progressive Congress (APC) has settled for the position of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The Caucus has also narrowed it to its Chairman, Senator Dani Musa (Niger East).

Rising from its meeting Friday, Rt Hon. Ahmed Wadada, Senator-elect (Nasarawa West) convener of the Caucus said “we as a Caucus met today and agreed to go for the position of Deputy Senate President”.

The Caucus was aware of the agitations from various zones for the position of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Caucus also welcomed President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from his foreign trip and commended him for his disposition to ensure that equity and fairness take place in the distribution of leadership to all the geo-political zones.